Bowleven Confirms Block Admission Cancellation

Bowleven plc has announced the cancellation of its block admission related to share options under its Approved CSOP Scheme and Schedule 4 CSOP Scheme, as all options have been exercised or lapsed. The company’s total issued share capital remains at 1,897,772,933 Ordinary Shares, with 11,913,609 held in treasury, leading to a total voting rights figure of 1,885,859,324. Shareholders are reminded to use this number as the denominator for the calculations of their interest changes.

