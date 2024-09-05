Bowlero Corp. Swings To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), Thursday reported loss in the fourth quarter, largely due to an increase in asset impairment charges and a loss on sale of assets.

Loss for the quarter totaled $62.2 million compared with profit of $146.2 million last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

Revenue increased to $283.9 million from $239.4 million in previous year.

