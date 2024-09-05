News & Insights

Markets
BOWL

Bowlero Corp. Swings To Loss In Q4

September 05, 2024 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), Thursday reported loss in the fourth quarter, largely due to an increase in asset impairment charges and a loss on sale of assets.

Loss for the quarter totaled $62.2 million compared with profit of $146.2 million last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

Revenue increased to $283.9 million from $239.4 million in previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.