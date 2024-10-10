Bowlero Benefits From Acquisitions & Same-Store Sales, High Costs Ail

Bowlero Corp. BOWL is benefiting from robust same-store sales, acquisitions and expansion efforts. Strong performance in its amusements and food and beverage segments bodes well for BOWL. However, stiff competition and high costs remain a concern for the company.

Growth Drivers of BOWL

Strong customer demand is aiding the company’s same-store sales. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, the company reported a 6.9% increase in same-store sales.



The company is making significant strides in its expansion efforts with four new centers currently under construction in prime locations, Beverly Hills, CA; Denver Ranch, CA; North Field and South Lands in Denver. These high-impact locations are set to open between September and November of this year, marking a pivotal phase in the company's growth.



In addition, the company recently made a strategic acquisition in May 2024, securing a large water park named Raging Waves in Yorkville, IL. This acquisition came with an extensive 60 acres of real estate, achieved at an attractive valuation. The company anticipates substantial synergies by applying BOWL’s operating philosophies and leveraging efficiencies gained from scaling its operations.



Bowlero continues to expand with four new bowling centers under construction and new capital deployment opportunities being identified. The company introduced new menus across its locations, enhancing food and beverage sales. These efforts helped grow per-guest spending.



Moving forward, the company remains committed to seeking capital deployment opportunities that promise double-digit returns while adhering to best-in-class operating standards. By driving efficiencies at scale, the company aims to achieve earnings growth that surpasses BOWL’s cost of capital, ensuring robust returns for its investors that are expected to scale and accelerate in the years ahead.

BOWL’s Concerns

Bowlero faces growing competition, particularly in regional markets, which may impact its same-store sales growth over time. Rising food and beverage costs were cited as headwinds for the company, potentially squeezing profit margins.



Bowlero's business is highly seasonal, with significantly lower sales in the April-November period, making it reliant on the holiday and winter seasons to drive stronger results.

Wrapping Up

Bowlero, which shares space with United Parks & Resorts Inc. PRKS, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN and Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF, has been experiencing growth driven by strong same-store sales, acquisitions and expansion initiatives. BOWL is actively expanding its footprint with four new centers under construction in prime locations, along with a strategic acquisition of the Raging Waves water park, which presents additional growth opportunities. Despite these positive developments, Bowlero faces challenges from stiff competition and rising costs, particularly in its food and beverage segment, which could impact profit margins.

