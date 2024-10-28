News & Insights

Stocks
BOW

Bowhead Specialty price target raised to $33 from $30 at Keefe Bruyette

October 28, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Keefe Bruyette analyst Meyer Shields raised the firm’s price target on Bowhead Specialty (BOW) to $33 from $30 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm increased estimates following the Q3 preannouncement to reflect higher gross and new written premiums and lower core loss and expense ratios. However, Bowhead’s current valuation “reasonably reflects its very strong growth prospects in a favorable specialty casualty market,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.