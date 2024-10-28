Bowhead Specialty price target raised to $33 from $30 at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Meyer Shields raised the firm’s price target on Bowhead Specialty (BOW) to $33 from $30 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm increased estimates following the Q3 preannouncement to reflect higher gross and new written premiums and lower core loss and expense ratios. However, Bowhead’s current valuation “reasonably reflects its very strong growth prospects in a favorable specialty casualty market,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

