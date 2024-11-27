Bowen Coking Coal’s Record Year Amid Challenges

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd reported a record production year with 2.9Mt of ROM coal mined and 1.9Mt of clean coal sold, despite challenges from increased state royalties and weaker coal revenues. The company has focused on reducing mining costs and improving financial stability, achieving its first positive EBITDA in the second half of 2024. While facing industry-wide challenges such as rising costs and regulatory hurdles, Bowen is positioned to benefit from strong global demand for coking coal.

