Bowen Coking Coal’s A$70 Million Capital Raising Drive

October 23, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has launched a significant capital raising effort of approximately A$70 million to support the development of the Plumtree North mine and other financial needs, enhancing its position in Queensland’s Bowen Basin. The initiative ensures priority share allocation for existing shareholders and aims to solidify the company’s financial flexibility. With strategic partnerships and a focus on innovation, Bowen is poised to leverage its assets in the coking coal sector for shareholder benefit.

