News & Insights

Stocks

Bowen Coking Coal Extends Securities Offer Timeline

October 29, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has extended the timeline for its securities entitlement offer, with the shortfall bookbuild now closing on October 30, 2024, and the settlement date pushed to November 4, 2024. This extension gives investors an additional day to participate in the offer, potentially impacting the company’s stock movement in the market. The last day to issue securities is now set for November 5, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.