Bowen Coking Coal Extends Securities Offer Timeline

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has extended the timeline for its securities entitlement offer, with the shortfall bookbuild now closing on October 30, 2024, and the settlement date pushed to November 4, 2024. This extension gives investors an additional day to participate in the offer, potentially impacting the company’s stock movement in the market. The last day to issue securities is now set for November 5, 2024.

