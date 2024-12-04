News & Insights

Bowen Coking Coal Appoints New Director with Major Shareholding

December 04, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Limited has announced the appointment of Staffan Ever as a new director, effective November 28, 2024. Ever holds a substantial interest in the company, with over two billion ordinary shares through Square Resources Holdings Pty Ltd, where he is a director and significant shareholder. This appointment highlights Bowen Coking Coal’s strategic leadership moves, potentially impacting its market position.

