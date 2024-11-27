News & Insights

Bowen Coking Coal Announces Key Board Changes

November 27, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced significant changes to its board as part of its ongoing transformation plan. With Executive Chairman Nick Jorss stepping down to a Non-Executive Director role and the appointments of industry veterans Michael Chapman and Staffan Ever as Non-Executive Directors, the company aims to strengthen its position as a leading producer of high-quality coal. The shift comes after achieving steady production at the Burton Mine Complex, marking a pivotal moment in Bowen’s strategic growth.

