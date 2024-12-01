Boustead Singapore Considers Selling COMO Orchard

News & Insights

December 01, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Boustead Singapore (SG:F9D) has released an update.

Boustead Singapore is evaluating the potential sale of COMO Orchard, a prime real estate asset, as part of its strategic review process. The company is considering capitalizing on the property’s value amid current interest rates and potential growth in the tourism sector. Investors are advised to remain cautious and await further announcements.

