Bourse Direct Engages Investors at Investir Day 2024

November 25, 2024 — 05:06 am EST

Bourse Direct SA (FR:BSD) has released an update.

Bourse Direct is set to participate in Investir Day 2024 at the Carrousel du Louvre, offering insights into economic fundamentals, investment trends, and ETFs. Attendees can visit stand no. 154 to explore Bourse Direct’s services and participate in a special conference on ETFs led by client advisor Clotilde Sall. A unique opportunity awaits with an exclusive offer for new account openings during the event.

For further insights into FR:BSD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

