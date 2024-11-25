Bourse Direct Engages Investors at Investir Day 2024

Bourse Direct SA (FR:BSD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bourse Direct is set to participate in Investir Day 2024 at the Carrousel du Louvre, offering insights into economic fundamentals, investment trends, and ETFs. Attendees can visit stand no. 154 to explore Bourse Direct’s services and participate in a special conference on ETFs led by client advisor Clotilde Sall. A unique opportunity awaits with an exclusive offer for new account openings during the event.

For further insights into FR:BSD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.