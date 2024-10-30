News & Insights

Bounty Oil & Gas NL Strengthens Corporate Governance

October 30, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has reaffirmed its commitment to robust corporate governance practices, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles to enhance shareholder value. The company emphasizes the Board’s role in strategic oversight and management accountability, ensuring transparency and risk management integrity. This approach aims to maintain stakeholder confidence and drive long-term success.

