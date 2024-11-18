Bounty Oil & Gas Announces New Securities Issuance

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has announced a proposed issuance of up to 374,625,245 ordinary fully paid securities under a standard pro rata offer. The offer will commence with an ex-date on November 21, 2024, and is set to close on December 10, 2024, with the issue date on December 13, 2024. This non-renounceable offer presents potential opportunities for existing shareholders looking to expand their investment in the company.

