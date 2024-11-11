Boundless Bio’s Q3 2024: Advancing Cancer Therapies

Boundless Bio Inc. ( (BOLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Boundless Bio Inc. presented to its investors.

Boundless Bio Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing therapies targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) to treat oncogene amplified cancers. In its third quarter 2024 earnings report, Boundless Bio highlighted ongoing progress in clinical trials and substantial financial reserves to support continued development. The company is advancing its lead programs, BBI-355 and BBI-825, through crucial clinical trials, with proof-of-concept data expected in 2025. Financially, Boundless Bio reported a net loss of $16.5 million for the quarter, with increased R&D and administrative expenses compared to the previous year. The company maintains a strong cash position of $167 million, ensuring operational capacity into late 2026. Looking ahead, Boundless Bio remains focused on achieving significant milestones in its clinical programs, aiming to deliver transformative therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.