Both Microsoft and Google Are Betting On Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Both Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL) are betting on a little-known software startup called Rezolve AI (RZLV). Founded in 2024, Rezolve uses AI technology and software automation to help workplaces streamline productivity. It has now announced back-to-back strategic partnerships with two of the tech sector’s leading companies, significantly strengthening its position in the conversational commerce market, a booming industry that is expected to continue growing.

What’s Happening with Rezolve AI Stock?

Despite its recent partnerships with both Microsoft and Google, Rezolve AI has been trending downward lately. Shares have been gradually declining for months, even as the AI market has continued to expand. RZLV stock started falling in August 2024, and since then, it has only continued its current race to the bottom. As of this writing, shares are down 83% over the past three months.

While Rezolve AI currently trades at penny stock levels, it offers investors significant exposure to a fast-growing section of the AI market. In a statement released today, the company noted that both Google and Microsoft are “committed to reselling and promoting Rezolve AI’s technologies through their extensive sales channels.” This means entire industries will be introduced to the startup and its offerings.

The conversational commerce market, currently valued at $7.6 billion, is projected to reach $34.41 billion within a decade. If Rezolve AI can secure a sizable share, it could rise above penny stock status and position itself as a strong player among generative AI stocks. The fact that both Google and Microsoft have partnered with it indicates that Silicon Valley’s leaders recognize the potential in its technology, even as RZLV continues to struggle with demonstrating sustainable growth.

Is Rezolv AI Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

As of this writing, only one Wall Street analyst covers Rezolve AI. Jesse Sobelson, CFA, of D. Boral Capital, maintains a Buy rating. With such a limited sample size, it is difficult to accurately assess which rating the stock deserves based on expert opinions. That said, the TipRanks Technical Analysis tool indicates a Sell signal on the one-day timeframe, reflecting overall bearish sentiment.

