Botanix Pharmaceuticals to Present at Key Healthcare Conference

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is set to present at the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference, highlighting its progress in commercializing Sofdra™, a novel treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis. This presentation marks an important milestone for the company as it updates investors on its sales and marketing strategies and new payer coverage initiatives. The conference will gather investors from both Australia and abroad, providing Botanix a significant platform for visibility.

