News & Insights

Stocks

Botanix Pharmaceuticals to Present at Key Healthcare Conference

November 18, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is set to present at the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference, highlighting its progress in commercializing Sofdra™, a novel treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis. This presentation marks an important milestone for the company as it updates investors on its sales and marketing strategies and new payer coverage initiatives. The conference will gather investors from both Australia and abroad, providing Botanix a significant platform for visibility.

For further insights into AU:BOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.