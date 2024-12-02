Botanix Pharmaceuticals Issues New Shares Amid FDA Approval

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited has issued 166,666 new fully paid ordinary shares, allowing them to be traded immediately under an exemption in the Corporations Act. This expansion follows the recent FDA approval of their lead product, Sofdra™, marking a significant milestone for the company’s growth potential. Investors may find this development promising as Botanix continues to innovate in the dermatology sector.

