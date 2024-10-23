Boston Scientific weakness a buying opportunity, says Stifel

Stifel says Q3 organic revenue growth ex-currency and ex-M&A at Boston Scientific (BSX) was “an outstanding 18.2%,” making this quarter’s organic growth the fastest since 2003/2004, excluding the 2021 Covid recovery growth. However, the stock is trading lower today, which the firm suspects is due to the company’s comments about the AVANTGUARD Farapulse trial enrollment pause and some element of “sell the (positive) news.” The firm, which says it is “inclined to view today’s stock-performance as a buying-opportunity,” and thinks Boston Scientific is “positioned for another excellent growth year in 2025,” maintains a Buy rating and $100 price target on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BSX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.