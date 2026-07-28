Boston Scientific Restructuring To Trim Workforce

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) has unveiled a sweeping global restructuring program, according to its Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The plan, approved by the board of directors, is designed to streamline operations, optimize supply chains, and align resources with the company's strategic priorities.

The restructuring, set to begin this year and continue through 2029, will involve transferring certain production lines among facilities, functional transformation and organizational changes aimed at driving sustained cost efficiencies. While Boston Scientific noted that new roles will be created in growth areas, the company confirmed that headcount reductions are expected as part of the initiative.

The filing estimates total pre-tax charges of $700 million to $800 million, with $600 million to $700 million in future cash outlays. Termination benefits alone are projected at $275 million to $300 million, alongside $300 million to $350 million in transfer costs and $125 million to $150 million in other expenses such as consulting fees and contractual cancellations. Once complete, the program is expected to reduce gross annual pre-tax expenses by approximately $500 million, with a substantial portion of savings reinvested into strategic growth initiatives.

Boston Scientific emphasized that detailed plans for employee impacts will be developed region by region, in consultation with representative bodies where required under local laws.

BSX has traded between $42.20 and $109.50 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $45.51, up 2.85%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $45.75, up 0.53%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.