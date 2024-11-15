News & Insights

Boston Scientific closes acquisition of Axonics

November 15, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Boston Scientific (BSX) announced the close of its acquisition of Axonics (AXNX). The purchase price of $71 cash per share represents an equity value of $3.7B and an enterprise value of $3.3B. The transaction is expected to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share in 2024 and 2025 and accretive thereafter. On a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be less accretive, or more dilutive, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related charges.

