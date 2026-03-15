Boston Omaha Looks Cheap on Paper, but Weak Management Could Keep It a Value Trap

Key Points

Boston Omaha trades below its asset value, but weak capital allocation clouds that apparent bargain.

Investors must weigh the NAV discount against absent catalysts and ongoing governance concerns.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Is a wide discount to asset value enough to justify owning a troubled stock? See how differing views on governance, capital allocation, and catalysts shape the debate around Boston Omaha's (NYSE: BOC) risk‑reward profile, then watch the video below for the full discussion.

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*This video was published on March 9, 2026.

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Lou Whiteman has positions in Boston Omaha. Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.