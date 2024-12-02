Boston International Holdings Completes Major Share Subscription

Boston International Holdings (GB:BIH) has released an update.

Boston International Holdings has completed a significant subscription agreement with Zarara Energy Ltd, issuing 222.4 million new shares for £306,000, which now represents 60% of the company’s enlarged share capital. This move has resulted in changes to the board of directors and the conversion of outstanding directors’ fees into new convertible loan notes. The company’s share trading remains suspended, but the total voting rights now stand at over 370 million shares.

