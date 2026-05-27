Is Boston Beer Positioned Well for Premium Beverage Trends?

The Boston Beer Company Inc. SAM appears reasonably well-positioned to capitalize on premium beverage trends, thanks to its growing presence in high-growth ready-to-drink (RTD) and “Beyond Beer” categories. Management noted that Beyond Beer outperformed traditional beer in the first quarter of 2026, with volume rising about 3% while traditional beer volumes declined slightly. The company’s expanding premium portfolio, led by Twisted Tea, Sun Cruiser and Truly Unruly, reflects changing consumer preferences toward flavored, spirit-based and convenience-oriented alcoholic beverages.



A major bright spot is Sun Cruiser, which management called the “fastest-growing brand” in the spirits RTD category by volume. The brand has benefited from strong on-premise demand, expanding shelf space and aggressive marketing partnerships tied to sports and entertainment. Boston Beer is also broadening package options and investing heavily in advertising to support further growth. These initiatives align well with premiumization trends, where consumers increasingly seek differentiated, experiential beverages.



The company is also leaning into innovation across categories. New launches such as Sinless Vodka Cocktails, positioned as zero-sugar and zero-carb premium cocktails, target health-conscious consumers seeking flavorful alternatives. Meanwhile, Truly Unruly and Twisted Tea Extreme continue gaining traction in the high-alcohol flavored malt beverage segment.



However, challenges remain. Truly continues to lose market share, and overall company depletions declined 4% in the quarter. Consumer budget pressures, category moderation and rising commodity costs could also limit growth. Nonetheless, Boston Beer’s innovation pipeline, strong distributor relationships and premium-focused portfolio suggest it remains strategically aligned with evolving beverage consumption trends.

SAM’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 18.6% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 1.8%.

SAM Stock's Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is SAM a Value Play Stock?

SAM currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 17.47X, higher than the industry average of 15.94X and the sector average of 17.01X. This valuation positions the stock at a premium relative to both its sector and industry peers, suggesting that investors may be pricing in stronger growth prospects, brand strength or operational efficiency compared with competitors.

SAM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, which is the world’s largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s 2026 sales and earnings suggests growth of 16.2% and 81.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



Vita Coco Company COCO is a global beverage company best known for its Vita Coco coconut water brand, with a diversified portfolio spanning coconut-based products, plant-based alternatives, functional drinks and private-label offerings across retail, e-commerce and foodservice channels. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



Ambev S.A. ABEV is a beverage company that produces and distributes beer, draft beer, soft drinks and other beverages across the Americas. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ambev’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a growth of 19.2% and 16.7%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported numbers.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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