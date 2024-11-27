Boss Energy Achieves Compliance with ASX Governance Rules

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has confirmed compliance with ASX Listing Rule 12.7 after appointing two independent directors to its audit committee, ensuring it meets corporate governance standards. The company had faced a temporary non-compliance due to changes in its board, but the recent appointments have rectified the issue. Investors can now see an updated governance disclosure on Boss Energy’s website.

