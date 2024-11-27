B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Reports Strong Q3 Profits

B.o.s. Better Online Solutions ( (BOSC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information B.o.s. Better Online Solutions presented to its investors.

B.o.s. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a global integrator that enhances supply chain operations through advanced technologies, focusing on robotics, RFID, and franchised components.

In its third-quarter report for 2024, BOS highlighted steady revenues and significant improvements in profitability metrics, despite facing challenges in meeting its revenue targets due to customer order delays.

The financial results for the third quarter of 2024 showed BOS maintaining its revenue levels at $9.83 million, similar to the previous year, while achieving a gross profit margin increase to 21.9%. Notably, the company’s net income surged by 83.1% to $574,000, driven by a 24.8% rise in operating profit and an increase in EBITDA by 18.3%. Financial strategies led to a shift from financial expenses to income, contributing to the doubled basic net income per share of $0.10.

Looking ahead, BOS remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the defense sector, despite revising its annual revenue forecast to $40 million. The company continues to focus on cost management and maintaining profitability, supported by a growing order backlog and strategic expansion in international markets.

BOS’s leadership expresses confidence in its ability to adapt and thrive, setting sights on leveraging its defense sector orientation and expanding global sales, with financial guidance for 2025 anticipated in January.

