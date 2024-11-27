BOS Better Online Solutions reports 15% increase in backlog

Eyal Cohen, BOS’ CEO, stated: “Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our growth prospects for next year, as a significant portion of our revenues is defense-oriented-an industry experiencing strong and sustained growth. This optimism is reinforced by the 15% increase in our backlog to $23M as of September 30, compared to $20.1M at the end of 2023, as well as the $2.7M order from a defense customer that we announced earlier this month. We look forward to sharing our financial guidance for 2025 in January.” Ziv Dekel, BOS’ Chairman, stated: “As we look to the future, our growth strategy is built on two key pillars: deepening our penetration in the defense sector and expanding our international sales. We will continue to strengthen our relationships with our strategic defense customers by broadening our offerings, and ensuring that we meet their evolving needs. In parallel, we aim to expand our sales overseas by leveraging our relationships with Israeli defense customers that operate globally. By aligning with their international activities and providing tailored solutions, we can tap into new opportunities within the growing global defense market.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOSC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.