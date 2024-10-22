BOS Better Online Solutions receives $500,000 order from customer in India

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) announced that its Supply Chain Division, which provides franchised distribution of electronic components, received a $500,000 order from a customer in India. The order is for delivery gradually by August 2025. Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, expressed confidence in the division’s ability to expand its global sales, citing the success of achieving $6 million in overseas sales in 2023. Additionally, he highlighted that since the announcement on July 10, 2024, regarding initial sales to Greek customers, the division has received $280,000 orders from that territory.

