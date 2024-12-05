BOS Better Online Solutions Adopts Key Resolutions

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) has released an update.

BOS Better Online Solutions has announced the adoption of several key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the election of Ms. Osnat Gur as a director and financial adjustments for the CEO. The company also approved granting 15,000 options to directors and appointed Fahn Kanne & Co. Grant Thornton Israel as independent auditors.

