Borregaard ASA Enhances Credit Facility with Sustainability Goals

Borregaard ASA (GB:0QB7) has released an update.

Borregaard ASA has strengthened its financial flexibility by extending a NOK 500 million revolving credit facility with DNB Bank ASA, linked to sustainability targets. The agreement includes incentives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering recordable injuries, and maintaining low emissions to the Glomma river.

