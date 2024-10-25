Borr Drilling sees Q3 revenue ~$242M, consensus $251.12M

For the three months ended September 30, the company expects: (i) total operating revenues of approximately $242M, (ii) operating income of approximately $84M, and (iii) Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $116M. The company expects approximately $186M in cash and cash equivalents and $150M undrawn under its revolving credit facility as of September 30. The decrease in operating income of approximately $21M compared to the second quarter is primarily comprised of the following: (i) $13M decrease associated with a one-off net impact in Q2 from the amortization of deferred revenue and deferred costs related to the termination of a contract for “Arabia I”; and (ii) $11M decrease in related party revenue associated with three rigs in Mexico, due to the one-time recognition of accelerated amortization of deferred revenue in Q2 as a result of the amendments made to the Mexico structure effective April 1.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BORR:
- Borr Drilling Secures $175 Million for New Rig
- Goldman Sachs Alters Stake in Borr Drilling
- Goldman Sachs Slightly Reduces Stake in Borr Drilling
- Goldman Sachs Modifies Stake in Borr Drilling
- Borr Drilling Proposes Bond Terms Amendment Amid Potential Delisting
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.