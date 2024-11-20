Borr Drilling Completes First Tranche of Share Buyback

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its share repurchase program, buying back nearly $10 million worth of its common shares on the NYSE and OSE. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to repurchase $20 million of shares by the end of 2024. The buyback reflects Borr Drilling’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its financial health.

