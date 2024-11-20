News & Insights

Borr Drilling Completes First Tranche of Share Buyback

November 20, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its share repurchase program, buying back nearly $10 million worth of its common shares on the NYSE and OSE. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to repurchase $20 million of shares by the end of 2024. The buyback reflects Borr Drilling’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its financial health.

