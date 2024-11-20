Borr Drilling announces $10M share repurchase program

Borr Drilling (BORR) initiated a share repurchase program to repurchase $10M of the company’s common shares in open market transactions on the OSE and NYSE until no later than November 30 pursuant to an agreement with DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA. This was the initial step under the board of directors authorized commitment to repurchase $20M worth of shares before the end of 2024.

