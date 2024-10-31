BorgWarner raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $4.15-$4.30 from $3.95-$4.15

Consensus $4.10. Lowers FY24 revenue view to $14B-$14.2B from $14.1B-$14.4B, consensus $14.26B. The company said, “The Company has updated full year sales, margin, and EPS guidance. Net sales for 2024 are expected to be in the range of $14.0 billion to $14.2 billion, compared to the Company’s prior guidance of $14.1 billion to $14.4 billion and 2023 sales of approximately $14.2 billion. The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to be in the range of down 3.5% to down 3% year-over-year in 2024, a decrease from the Company’s prior guidance of down 3% to down 2%. The Company’s sales guidance implies a year-over-year decrease in organic sales of approximately (1.5)% to flat, or estimated outgrowth above market production of approximately 200 to 300 basis points. The Company expects its 2024 eProduct sales to be approximately $2.4 billion, up from approximately $2.0 billion in 2023. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $20 million primarily due to strengthening of the Euro, offset by the weakening of the Korean Won and Chinese Renminbi against the U.S. dollar. The acquisitions of SSE and the Electric Hybrid Systems business segment of Eldor Corporation are expected to increase year-over-year sales by approximately $30 million. Operating margin for the full year is expected to be in the range of 8.1% to 8.2%. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 9.8% to 10.0%, up from the Company’s prior guidance of 9.6% to 9.8%. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.17 to $4.28 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be in the range of $4.15 to $4.30 per diluted share, up from the Company’s prior guidance of $3.95 to $4.15 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,325 million to $1,375 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $475 million to $575 million.”

