Boralex Inks Multi-year Deal To Supply Renewable Power To Saint-Gobain In France

(RTTNews) - Boralex Inc. (BLX_A.TO), a Canadian renewable energy company, and Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), a French construction materials maker, announced on Thursday that they have signed a 20-year renewable electricity purchase deal in France.

With this, the French company will receive renewable electricity supply from solar and wind energy.

The deal involves three power plants developed, built, and operated by Boralex. Two solar power plants and one wind farm will come online between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

These three parks will produce around 110 GWh per year and are expected to cover 10 percent of Saint-Gobain's electricity needs in France.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.