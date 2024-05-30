News & Insights

Boral Limited Reports Key Holding Changes

May 30, 2024 — 11:49 pm EDT

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Boral Limited has issued a notice detailing significant shifts in substantial holdings, indicating potential changes in company influence and market positions. The notice includes complex shareholding structures and alterations in holding percentages, suggesting strategic financial movements within the company. This development could be of interest to current and potential investors, as it may affect Boral Limited’s stability and future direction.

