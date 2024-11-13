Booz Allen Ventures invests in Starfish Space

Booz Allen (BAH) Hamilton announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures has made a strategic investment in Starfish Space, an emerging leader in satellite servicing, inclusive of satellite life extension and end-of-life disposal. This investment aims to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of space infrastructure through innovative offerings for both government and commercial mission sets. This is the third space-focused investment by Booz Allen Ventures and reflects the growing criticality and varied mission needs of the space domain. Founded by former engineers from Blue Origin and NASA, Starfish Space specializes in on-orbit satellite servicing with a focus on satellite life extension and end-of-life disposal. The company’s first-of-its-kind autonomous satellite servicing vehicle, Otter, can provide scalable and customizable options for managing satellites and maintaining critical infrastructure, ensuring viability in increasingly congested orbital paths. Most recently, Starfish Space executed its Otter Pup demonstration mission, secured a $37.5 million Strategic Funding Increase contract with the U.S. Space Force, signed a contract with Intelsat for a life extension mission, and partnered with NASA for a debris inspection mission in low Earth orbit.

