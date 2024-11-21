Boom Logistics Highlights Growth Strategy at AGM

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.
Boom Logistics Limited is set to provide an update on its business strategy and outlook at its Annual General Meeting and the Automic Invest 2024 conference. The company, a leader in crane logistics and heavy-lifting solutions in Australia, aims to enhance shareholder returns by optimizing asset and resource utilization. Boom Logistics also emphasizes its strong client relationships and commitment to sustainability through innovative technologies.
