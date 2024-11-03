Boom Logistics Announces Ongoing Share Buy-back Activity

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has been actively executing its share buy-back program, recently purchasing 42,978 shares, adding to a total of 507,420 shares repurchased previously. This buy-back strategy is a common move by companies looking to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact the stock’s market dynamics.

