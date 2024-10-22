BOOKOFF GROUP Schedules Adjourned Shareholders Meeting

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (JP:9278) has released an update.

BOOKOFF GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED has scheduled an Adjourned Meeting following their Sixth Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on November 17, 2024, in Tokyo. This meeting will address the company’s business report and financial statements for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024. Shareholders eligible to vote in the August meeting are invited to participate.

