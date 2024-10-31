News & Insights

Stocks
BKNG

Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,000 from $4,700 at Benchmark

October 31, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,000 from $4,700 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as the company “kept up the recent run of strong travel results” with a “solid” Q3 print and Q4 guidance. Lodging room-night growth accelerated despite the toughest comparison of the year, with Europe cited as the geography most responsible for the beat, and management “continued to keep up the aggressive alternative accommodation narrative,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.