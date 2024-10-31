Booking Holdings price target raised to $5,000 from $4,700 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $5,000 from $4,700 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as the company “kept up the recent run of strong travel results” with a “solid” Q3 print and Q4 guidance. Lodging room-night growth accelerated despite the toughest comparison of the year, with Europe cited as the geography most responsible for the beat, and management “continued to keep up the aggressive alternative accommodation narrative,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.