Booking Holdings price target raised to $4,600 from $4,200 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG) to $4,600 from $4,200 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Booking’s better than expected Q3 results and Q4 guidance speak to the stronger than previously expected European leisure travel market and profit scale of the company’s platform, the analyst tells investors. The firm remains Equal Weight on the stock as focus turns to 2025 investment intensity for Booking and other travel players, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.