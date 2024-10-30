News & Insights

Stocks
BKNG

Booking CEO says room night growth of 8% exceeded expectations

October 30, 2024 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings (BKNG), said: “We are pleased to report third quarter room night growth of 8%, which exceeded our prior expectations, driven primarily by stronger performance in Europe. We continue to make progress against our strategic initiatives while driving cost efficiency in our business, which I believe will position our company well for the long term.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.