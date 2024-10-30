Booking CEO says room night growth of 8% exceeded expectations

Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings (BKNG), said: “We are pleased to report third quarter room night growth of 8%, which exceeded our prior expectations, driven primarily by stronger performance in Europe. We continue to make progress against our strategic initiatives while driving cost efficiency in our business, which I believe will position our company well for the long term.”
- Booking Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS $83.89, consensus $77.47
