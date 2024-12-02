News & Insights

Boohoo Group Boosts Financial Health with Major Loan Repayment

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Boohoo Group Plc has repaid £50 million of its £97 million term loan, following a successful oversubscribed placing and efforts to reduce stock levels. This repayment is a strategic move to streamline operations and maximize shareholder value. The company remains focused on sustainable growth while thanking its banking partners for their support.

