Boohoo Group Boosts Financial Health with Major Loan Repayment

Boohoo Group Plc has repaid £50 million of its £97 million term loan, following a successful oversubscribed placing and efforts to reduce stock levels. This repayment is a strategic move to streamline operations and maximize shareholder value. The company remains focused on sustainable growth while thanking its banking partners for their support.

