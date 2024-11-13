Boohoo Group Announces £39.3 Million Fundraise Plan

boohoo group Plc (GB:BOO) has released an update.

Boohoo Group Plc has announced a proposed fundraise of up to £39.3 million through a combination of placing new shares, subscription agreements, and a retail offer. The funds raised are intended to reduce group borrowings and provide strategic flexibility following the company’s recent debt facility agreement. The issue price of the new shares is set at 31 pence, offering a premium over the previous closing price.

