BOND Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.88, changing hands as high as $92.92 per share. PIMCO Active Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $88.9508 per share, with $94.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.