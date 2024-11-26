News & Insights

Bonanza Mining Updates on Private Placement Progress

November 26, 2024 — 03:38 pm EST

Bonanza Mining Corporation (TSE:BNZ) has released an update.

Bonanza Mining Corporation has announced an update on their private placement, highlighting that the raised funds will be used for working capital, including payments for professional services. The company also revealed that insiders might participate in the offering, with all securities subject to a hold period as per TSX Venture Exchange guidelines.

