Bon Natural Life Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 29, 2024 — 02:48 pm EDT

Bon Natural Life (BON) has released an update.

Bon Natural Life has appointed Jing Liu to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership team. As part of her compensation, Liu will receive stock options valued at $12,000, which vest over her initial year of service. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to strengthen governance and drive growth in the natural products sector.

