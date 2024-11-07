News & Insights

Bombardier reports Q3 adjusted EPS 74c, consensus 66c

November 07, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $2.1B, consensus $1.73B. Backlog at September 30 stood at $14.7B, reflecting unit book-to-bill of 1.0 for the quarter. “With a sustained increase in revenues, profitability and record aftermarket performance, Bombardier’s (BDRBF) strong results this quarter are a testament to our long-term plan and our team’s ability to execute, meeting commitments week after week,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “We have once again posted a healthy book-to-bill ratio, which in turn has maintained our backlog and predictability. This is all made possible by our second to none product portfolio and customer focus. As we enter the last months of the year, I am proud that our operations and service network continue to perform at a high level and are well positioned to deliver on full-year guidance.”

