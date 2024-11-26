News & Insights

Bolt Projects Holdings Enters Stock Sale Agreement

November 26, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

An update from Bolt Projects Holdings ( (BSLK) ) is now available.

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. has entered a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell over a million shares of its common stock at $0.34 each, matching the Nasdaq closing price on the deal date. This private placement, involving key company executives, aims to raise approximately $360,000, with the transaction closing expected by early December 2024. It is exempt from public offering registration under the Securities Act.

