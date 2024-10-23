Bolt Metals Completes Report on Copper-Silver Property

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. has completed a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report for its Switchback Copper-Silver Property in British Columbia, highlighting the potential for significant mineral deposits. The report recommends further exploration, including trenching and drilling, to better understand and expand the property’s mineralization prospects.

For further insights into TSE:BOLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.